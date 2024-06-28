To make eggs Jeannette, start with a few of your favorite farm-fresh eggs and boil them up. Remember to boil the water before adding your eggs to make sure the peeling process doesn't leave your smooth egg whites all pockmarked and uneven. Don't forget Jacques Pépin's spin test to tell if your eggs are boiled to perfection. Once you've got the eggs peeled, slice them in half lengthwise and pop the yolks into a separate bowl.

Mix a bit of minced garlic, chopped parsley, salt, and pepper into the yolks and add a splash of milk – this will help bind everything together and helps get the crispy, pan-fried texture that make these little guys special. Once you've got a proper filling, spoon the mixture back into the hollowed out eggs. For traditional deviled eggs, you want the filling to be piled into a pompadour-like shape, but here you want to make sure to keep the filling level with the surface of the sliced egg.

From here, you place the egg slices face down on a skillet doused with a bit of neutral oil. While those are sizzling up, throw some olive oil, dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and a bit of water into the bowl with your leftover yolks and give it a stir. When the eggs get nice and crispy, plate them up and drizzle this dressing over the top.

