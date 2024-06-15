How Martha Stewart Saves Parmesan Cheese That Was Stored Incorrectly

The rich, tangy flavor of parmesan cheese makes it the perfect final touch for a slew of savory dishes. While this popular topping is dry by nature, an overly dry parmesan will become lackluster in flavor and lose much of its nutty, umami allure over time. That's why it's so important to store your hard cheeses correctly.

If you abandon your parmesan cheese in the fridge without proper storage precautions, chances are it will start to dry out, practically overnight. Luckily this isn't one of the storage mistakes that will completely ruin your food. Martha Stewart has a hack in mind that will save incorrectly-stored parmesan, so not all hope is lost.

As the popular chef shared on TikTok, to revive dry parmesan you'll want to start by grabbing a cheesecloth. Next, soak the cloth in some water and wring it out until it's damp. Now wrap your cheese in the fabric, then, to really prevent excess drying, wrap the cheesecloth-wrapped cheese tightly in a layer of plastic wrap to really seal in all that much-needed moisture. Now stick this in the fridge, and after just one night, you can unwrap the topping to find a perfectly revived Parmigiano Reggiano.

