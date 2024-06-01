Reinvent Your Leftover Mashed Potatoes With Pizza Toppings
If you find yourself facing the question of what to do with leftover mashed potatoes, you don't have to be stuck with a boring repeat dish. Transform mashed potatoes into a delicious pizza by creating a crust and adding toppings. If you want something even easier and faster, top a bowl of leftovers with pizza toppings for loaded mashed potatoes.
Mashed potatoes are a great way to enjoy pizza flavors without using a traditional pizza crust. Whether you want to omit a traditional crust because you are gluten-free, are trying to use up leftovers and reduce food waste, or simply don't have a pizza crust on hand, mashed potato pizzas are just what you need in your kitchen. Fortunately, they call for minimal prep and only a few basic ingredients. You can customize your pizza or bowl with your favorite toppings, such as tasty pepperoni, gooey cheese, or even ham and pineapple!
How to make mashed potato crust pizza
Mashed potato pizza crust is great for using up leftover smashed potatoes or other potato dishes that are a little bit thicker than traditional mashed potatoes. To make a potato crust, press the leftover mashed or smashed potatoes down into a pizza pan to create a uniform layer. Drizzle the top with olive oil and Italian seasoning to get a pizza flavor on your crust. You can also use roasted garlic and herb seasoning or any other blend that you want to try.
Bake the potato crust on its own in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes. You'll know it's done with it reaches a golden brown color on the top. After it is done cooking, add the pizza sauce and toppings, such as pepperoni and cheese. You can use any toppings you like to customize your pizza, such as a cheese blend, vegetables, or meats. Put the pizza back in the preheated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15 minutes or until the cheese is bubbling on top.
You can also make delicious mini pizzas by molding the pizza crust into smaller sizes. Use a baking sheet to cook the pizza crust, add toppings, and enjoy.
How to make mashed potato pizza bowls
If you want to get the taste of pizza without a lot of extra steps, skip forming the potato pizza crust and just get right to the meal with a potato pizza bowl. With this method, you can use leftover mashed potatoes as is and add your favorite pizza toppings. Also known as loaded mashed potatoes, a bowl full of potatoes and toppings is a hearty way to get these flavors without the cleanup or mess of pizza. Simply top a microwave-safe bowl of leftover mashed potatoes with sauce and precooked toppings. Put it in the microwave for between two and four minutes, depending on the size, to melt the cheese and meld the flavors. You can also heat it in the oven.
If your mashed potatoes are on the runny side, you might want to add pizza sauce with a light hand, or risk turning your bowl into mashed potato pizza soup. You can also add some larger chunks of boiled potatoes to give the bowl more substance. Pepperoni, sausage, cheese, and roasted veggies all make delicious additions to a mashed potato bowl. Spices like Italian seasoning, oregano, and garlic salt work well to give the dish that signature pizza taste. You can even get a pizza spice blend or use jarred pizza sauce to make things even easier.