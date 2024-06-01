Reinvent Your Leftover Mashed Potatoes With Pizza Toppings

Mashed potato pizza crust is great for using up leftover smashed potatoes or other potato dishes that are a little bit thicker than traditional mashed potatoes. To make a potato crust, press the leftover mashed or smashed potatoes down into a pizza pan to create a uniform layer. Drizzle the top with olive oil and Italian seasoning to get a pizza flavor on your crust. You can also use roasted garlic and herb seasoning or any other blend that you want to try.

Bake the potato crust on its own in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes. You'll know it's done with it reaches a golden brown color on the top. After it is done cooking, add the pizza sauce and toppings, such as pepperoni and cheese. You can use any toppings you like to customize your pizza, such as a cheese blend, vegetables, or meats. Put the pizza back in the preheated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15 minutes or until the cheese is bubbling on top.

You can also make delicious mini pizzas by molding the pizza crust into smaller sizes. Use a baking sheet to cook the pizza crust, add toppings, and enjoy.