The Carrot Trick You Should Try For Cleaner Frying Oil

If any of your favorite home-cooked recipes involve frying, there's a surprising hack that could transform your experience — one that can save you from accidental burning and the bitter flavor that comes with it, and spare you from using copious amounts of oil. The carrot trick, which is as simple as adding pieces of raw, trimmed carrot to your frying oil, could prevent whatever you're frying and the oil itself from burning.

When your frying oil doesn't burn away quickly, you won't have to keep adding more to the pan. The oil will also be clean enough to use again for your next batch, whether you're making latkes, crispy chicken, or fried green tomatoes. This simple trick has been making the rounds on social media, and home chefs swear by it. Trying it out for yourself is as simple as picking up a whole carrot or two the next time you're ready to do some frying.