Why Aftershock Liqueur Is So Hard To Find

The 1990s and 2000s were a wild time for alcohol. People were grabbing their bottom-shelf vodkas to pour up vodka-Redbulls, and grabbing their Redbulls to make jägerbombs in the late '90s. In 2005, Four Loko hit the scene as the newest "blackout in a can" concoction, which became a hit after some had previously dismissed canned cocktails. And who remembers Bud Dry, Budweiser's beer that was discontinued in 2010? Many will recall these drinks as a part of their party-hard college years, and some may still live on in the newer generations. However, one drink seems to elude the minds of many: Aftershock.

The internet is the world's greatest archive of information, so we should be able to find loads of riveting news articles about some old beverage ... right? But typing Aftershock into a search engine isn't going to offer much outside of people's own written testimonies or photos. The grand consensus seems to be that nobody truly knows what happened to Aftershock, which is probably why it's so hard to find.