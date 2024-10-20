Make Instant Ramen Taste Gourmet With The Leftovers From A Batch Of Bacon

Ramen is one of the most versatile foods in the world, whether you make it from scratch or a package. However, while there are many ways to upgrade instant ramen, one of the most surprising methods involves using a type of grease that is often thrown away. Yes, we're talking about bacon grease.

Bacon grease is absolutely loaded with rich flavor, so a little can go a long way toward turning a batch of bland ramen noodles into a savory, gourmet-quality dish. The grease imparts a powerful pop of flavor that can have many different undertones, depending on the type of bacon you use. For instance, smoked bacon will yield grease with a smoky taste, while maple bacon's grease will be slightly sweet.

When adding bacon grease to ramen, you only need 1 to 2 tablespoons to get its full effect, any more and you risk overpowering your other ingredients. Although the easiest way to use bacon grease is as a finishing oil, it also works great for frying aromatics like onions, garlic, ginger, and scallions. You can also use it to cook your favorite ramen proteins, including ham, sliced pork, tofu, eggs, and even spam. If you're a fan of kimchi, you're in luck as well; the rich, salty flavor of bacon grease helps balance out its sourness. There are so many great ingredients you should be using in instant ramen and almost all of them can benefit from the addition of bacon grease.