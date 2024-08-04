Why You Should Be Throwing Egg Yolks In Your Air Fryer
Ever since air fryers became super trendy, it seems that the foodies of the internet have been dedicated to trying to cook everything imaginable in the handy little appliances. From orange slices to s'mores, there are plenty of unexpected foods you can throw in an air fryer with delicious results, including some that truly sound like they should not work. One such ingredient that even the most intrepid cook may hesitate to experiment with is an egg yolk. More specifically, a cured egg yolk that is dehydrated rather than air-fried.
If you're able to set your air fryer's temperature to 150 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, you can essentially use it as a dehydrator. Cooking food at a relatively low temperature for a long period of time removes moisture, which increases its shelf life and in some cases can make its flavor more intense. Dehydrating cured egg yolks using this method results in a little puck of egg that you can grate or chop up to serve as a savory garnish.
Dehydrate eggs to use in all kinds of recipes
In order to dehydrate egg yolks, you'll first have to make cured egg yolks. This is done by covering yolks in a sugar and salt mixture and stowing them in the fridge for anywhere from three days to a week (they'll become denser with each passing day). You can use the leftover egg whites to make tasty ham and feta egg white bites.
Once the yolks are done curing, you'll want to wash away excess salt and sugar by carefully rinsing them with some water before you place them in your air fryer. To dehydrate, you can use your appliance's dehydrate setting or set it to 150 degrees Fahrenheit for a couple of hours or so (until the yolks are firm and dry).
After being successfully dehydrated, the cured eggs will stay good for a month in a refrigerated airtight container. They're delicious grated and sprinkled over everything from popcorn to pizza, and are an incredible upgrade for instant ramen. Unfortunately, not every model of air fryer is able to cook at such a low temperature, but if yours does, there's no excuse not to try these delicious snacks.