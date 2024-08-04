Why You Should Be Throwing Egg Yolks In Your Air Fryer

In order to dehydrate egg yolks, you'll first have to make cured egg yolks. This is done by covering yolks in a sugar and salt mixture and stowing them in the fridge for anywhere from three days to a week (they'll become denser with each passing day). You can use the leftover egg whites to make tasty ham and feta egg white bites.

Once the yolks are done curing, you'll want to wash away excess salt and sugar by carefully rinsing them with some water before you place them in your air fryer. To dehydrate, you can use your appliance's dehydrate setting or set it to 150 degrees Fahrenheit for a couple of hours or so (until the yolks are firm and dry).

After being successfully dehydrated, the cured eggs will stay good for a month in a refrigerated airtight container. They're delicious grated and sprinkled over everything from popcorn to pizza, and are an incredible upgrade for instant ramen. Unfortunately, not every model of air fryer is able to cook at such a low temperature, but if yours does, there's no excuse not to try these delicious snacks.

