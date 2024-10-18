The Spicy Way That French Fries Are Enjoyed In Kenya
Crispy, fluffy french fries are a side dish that you can serve alongside just about anything. There are also countless ways of mixing up or otherwise altering your fries to make them even better, or at least somewhat different from the normal fare. Whether it's giving your fries a decadent upgrade with the help of some truffle oil to figuring out the hacks to making the crispiest homemade french fries, we're all seeking to make the most of our fries. But if you want to really spice things up and make your fries really memorable, look to the East African nation of Kenya for a dish rich with flavor and heritage.
When you hear the word "masala," your mind might rightfully veer toward Indian cuisines. But some of the best Indian cookbooks still might not tell you about the wonder of masala chips, which are french fries absolutely covered in a blend of delicious herbs and spices. It's such a simple idea — part of the reason why it's so ingenious — but this dish has cemented itself into Kenyan cuisine, where it serves as either an appetizer/snack or as a side dish to other larger dishes. In this way, masala chips serve essentially the same purpose as french fries do in the USA, but come packed with so much more flavor and character that you'd be remiss if you didn't give them a try.
How masala fries became a Kenyan staple
Kenya's masala chips are a result of several influences within the country over the past couple of centuries, and stand as a tasty sort of snapshot of both Indian and colonial history of the sub-Saharan nation. The name "chips" should be a bit of a tell that part of this dish is derived from the influence of the British Empire, which colonized and administered over parts of the region from the late 19th century until Kenya achieved independence in 1963. Over the course of its influence in the area, Britain brought its signature chips to Kenya, and they've remained a culinary mainstay ever since. But this is only half of the story.
Of course, the "masala" part of masala chips doesn't come from Britain, but rather from India. Around the turn of the 20th century, many Indian workers migrated to Kenya, bringing along their beloved recipes and spices from their homeland — including the spices that you would use for masala chips, such as green chilis, ginger, chili powder, turmeric, coriander, and cumin. In fact, Indian influence is quite evident when you look at Kenyan cuisine, which features dishes such as samosas and chapati, to name just a couple. While these dishes are sure to be altered somewhat over the years, their Indian origins still ring clearly to this day. So you can think of masala chips as your entry point into the colorful world of Kenyan food, and it sure is a delicious one.