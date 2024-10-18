The Spicy Way That French Fries Are Enjoyed In Kenya

Crispy, fluffy french fries are a side dish that you can serve alongside just about anything. There are also countless ways of mixing up or otherwise altering your fries to make them even better, or at least somewhat different from the normal fare. Whether it's giving your fries a decadent upgrade with the help of some truffle oil to figuring out the hacks to making the crispiest homemade french fries, we're all seeking to make the most of our fries. But if you want to really spice things up and make your fries really memorable, look to the East African nation of Kenya for a dish rich with flavor and heritage.

When you hear the word "masala," your mind might rightfully veer toward Indian cuisines. But some of the best Indian cookbooks still might not tell you about the wonder of masala chips, which are french fries absolutely covered in a blend of delicious herbs and spices. It's such a simple idea — part of the reason why it's so ingenious — but this dish has cemented itself into Kenyan cuisine, where it serves as either an appetizer/snack or as a side dish to other larger dishes. In this way, masala chips serve essentially the same purpose as french fries do in the USA, but come packed with so much more flavor and character that you'd be remiss if you didn't give them a try.