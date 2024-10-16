Betty White's Favorite Alcoholic Drink Had A Lemony Twist

Everybody has a favorite cocktail. When it comes to the preferred cocktails of celebrity chefs, Ina Garten loves a classic whiskey sour while Martha Stewart enjoys a lemon drop. Then, there is the alcoholic drink that went viral in 2022 when "House of the Dragon" actor Emma D'Arcy proclaimed in an interview that they like a negroni sbagliato with prosecco. But what about Betty White? The late actress spent more than eight decades on screen in a wide variety of roles and was known for her comedic timing. And it turns out that White's favorite cocktail — vodka with lemon — is just as much of a classic as she was.

In a 2014 interview with Bon Appétit, the "Golden Girls" alum said she liked to drink vodka on the rocks with "lots and lots of lemon." That's it! The actress also told the outlet that she does not drink excessively. "One cocktail before dinner is fine. If I'm out with friends, I'll probably have a second. But I don't really like to feel it," she said. Now, vodka on ice with lemon is nothing out of the ordinary, especially for people who prefer their drinks to be tart and simple — without sugary mixers (that can be a hit or miss) or excessive garnish. In fact, the drink resembles many popular cocktails that are built on those two basic ingredients and have lemonade, sweet and sour, or Triple Sec added in for a more complex taste.