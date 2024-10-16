Betty White's Favorite Alcoholic Drink Had A Lemony Twist
Everybody has a favorite cocktail. When it comes to the preferred cocktails of celebrity chefs, Ina Garten loves a classic whiskey sour while Martha Stewart enjoys a lemon drop. Then, there is the alcoholic drink that went viral in 2022 when "House of the Dragon" actor Emma D'Arcy proclaimed in an interview that they like a negroni sbagliato with prosecco. But what about Betty White? The late actress spent more than eight decades on screen in a wide variety of roles and was known for her comedic timing. And it turns out that White's favorite cocktail — vodka with lemon — is just as much of a classic as she was.
In a 2014 interview with Bon Appétit, the "Golden Girls" alum said she liked to drink vodka on the rocks with "lots and lots of lemon." That's it! The actress also told the outlet that she does not drink excessively. "One cocktail before dinner is fine. If I'm out with friends, I'll probably have a second. But I don't really like to feel it," she said. Now, vodka on ice with lemon is nothing out of the ordinary, especially for people who prefer their drinks to be tart and simple — without sugary mixers (that can be a hit or miss) or excessive garnish. In fact, the drink resembles many popular cocktails that are built on those two basic ingredients and have lemonade, sweet and sour, or Triple Sec added in for a more complex taste.
How to pair lemon with vodka
Making Betty White's preferred drink is simple. Start with a chilled glass and then add the desired amount of vodka and lemon juice to a shaker. Given that the liquor is the core ingredient of the drink, you may want to use a high-quality brand or try one of the better-tasting bottom-shelf vodkas. Some recommend reaching for a vodka that has a high proof and is unaged as the flavor will be stronger and pair better with the acidity of the lemon. The drink is typically shaken with a 2:1 ratio of vodka and lemon juice, but given that White said she likes a lot of citrus, her version might be more lemony. Once you have the vodka and lemon juice in the shaker, add ice, and shake vigorously. The drink should have a cloudy appearance with a frothy top. After it is shaken, pour the liquid into the chilled glass and garnish with a lemon peel or slice. For those who prefer a sweeter drink, consider adding honey, simple syrup, or even maple syrup.
If you want a more complex, lemony drink, try a lemon drop martini. The drink is made with vodka, lemon juice, an orange-flavored liquor like Triple Sec or Cointreau, and simple syrup. Similarly, the ingredients are shaken and served chilled; however, this one has an extra sweet and citrusy taste. Other popular vodka drinks with lemon include a vodka lemonade or a lemon vodka tonic.