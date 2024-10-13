The Best Way To Cook Pancakes Requires No Flipping

There are plenty of reasons a person might want to whip up a stack of pancakes without breaking a sweat over a skillet. Maybe you're having a bunch of friends over for brunch and need to hatch a batch. Maybe you have tons of mix-ins to arrange into particular patterns for the holidays or other special events. Or maybe you just have other things to tend to in lieu of standing at the stovetop for a portion of your precious off-work hours. In any case, a sheet pan is the fastest and simplest way to make the breakfast staple for any occasion without carefully monitoring or cautiously flipping each individual pancake.

Sheet pan pancakes do not require any major ingredient swaps, but be advised that they will obviously not resemble the round flapjacks most folks are familiar with. Although you can cut the sheet pan variety into whatever shapes you wish (and even use a cookie cutter for maximum cuteness), slicing them into simple squares with a few flicks of a knife is the quickest route. They should also turn out fluffy with a uniform temperature, unlike the traditional type where only the freshest is truly the best.