Your Microwave Is The Answer To Runny Coleslaw Problems

Coleslaw is one of the most versatile side dishes, and you can have it ready in minutes. It's great at a cookout, sprinkled on top of a taco, or in all kinds of sandwiches. Yet coleslaw too often gets watery and runny, making it a far less appetizing addition to your barbecue or potluck dinner. And if you're adding coleslaw to a burger or sandwich, excess liquid means soggy bread. Luckily, coleslaw doesn't have to leave behind a runny trail that dampens paper plates and spirits alike.

Advertisement

Coleslaw gets watery because cabbage has a moisture content of around 92%. While you can remove moisture by salting your cabbage and letting it sit in a strainer for upwards of an hour, there's a much faster way to get the same result. Placing cabbage in the microwave speeds up the drying process, allowing you to squeeze out the vegetable's water in just minutes.