Your Microwave Is The Answer To Runny Coleslaw Problems
Coleslaw is one of the most versatile side dishes, and you can have it ready in minutes. It's great at a cookout, sprinkled on top of a taco, or in all kinds of sandwiches. Yet coleslaw too often gets watery and runny, making it a far less appetizing addition to your barbecue or potluck dinner. And if you're adding coleslaw to a burger or sandwich, excess liquid means soggy bread. Luckily, coleslaw doesn't have to leave behind a runny trail that dampens paper plates and spirits alike.
Coleslaw gets watery because cabbage has a moisture content of around 92%. While you can remove moisture by salting your cabbage and letting it sit in a strainer for upwards of an hour, there's a much faster way to get the same result. Placing cabbage in the microwave speeds up the drying process, allowing you to squeeze out the vegetable's water in just minutes.
How to dry cabbage in the microwave without cooking it
Cabbage can be fully cooked in the microwave, but that's not the goal when making coleslaw. To draw moisture out of your cabbage without cooking it, simply toss it with sugar and salt in a microwave-safe bowl and then place it in the appliance, covered, for about three minutes. Cooking cabbage in the microwave takes about eight minutes, so make sure you take it out well before then. You want the vegetable to maintain its crisp texture for your coleslaw.
Once you've removed the cabbage from the microwave, let it cool for about five minutes. Then, wrap it in a clean dish towel and use the towel to ring out any water. After a few minutes in the microwave, you'll be able to easily squeeze out the cabbage's excess moisture. From there, you're ready to chop it up and make some quality coleslaw. While your side dish may be creamy depending on your choice of coleslaw dressing, it certainly won't be watery.