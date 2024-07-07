How Long Pesto Will Still Taste Good After Opening

If any sauce deserves special praise, it's pesto. From penne pasta to a gourmet Caprese panini, the bright green condiment's appearance and rich, herby flavor complements all sorts of foods — especially those that hail from Italy, the sauce's country of origin. But like so many great things, it doesn't last forever. If you've ever wondered just how long pesto stays fresh and tasty after you open it, it's time to settle the issue once and for all.

According to the USDA's FoodKeeper app, jarred pesto stored in the fridge should be eaten within three days of opening for best freshness and quality. However, some home cooks online claim that opened store-bought pesto can last in the fridge for up to two weeks depending on the brand (the "fresh" refrigerated kind tends to spoil faster), while homemade pesto might only hold up for a week. The inconsistency comes down to the matter of shelf life compared to expiration dates.

To the confusion of many consumers, "use-by" and "best-by" dates on store-bought foods refer to when the product will no longer taste fresh, rather than when it's unsafe to eat. In the case of pesto, the sauce could be past its prime long before it expires. Fortunately, there's an easy way to tell when pesto is best left off your pasta. If it has gone from bright green to dull brown, not only is the sauce less visually appealing, but it has also probably developed an unappetizing and even funky flavor.

