Do Pasta And Sauce Last The Same Amount Of Time In The Fridge?

Warm pasta noodles topped with a simple, savory sauce is a classic dish for a reason: It's a match made in heaven. While most pasta dishes are easy to whip up, the storage parameters for these fragile foods is less straightforward. Dried pasta might last for years, but cooked pasta has a relatively short shelf life. And how about the sauce?

Well, from simple strands of spaghetti to more obscure pasta shapes like fusilli, correctly stored pasta will generally last for about three to five days in the fridge. Still, it's best to eat any leftover pasta sooner rather than later as it gradually starts to lose flavor over time.

Similarly, pasta sauce should also keep in the fridge for around three to five days, so these foods will most likely stay good for the same amount of time in your fridge. (Homemade sauces will spoil faster than the store-bought kind.) Generally, tomato-based sauces will last longer, while dairy-based ones like Alfredo have a slightly shorter shelf-life, so keep an eye on those varieties especially. Also, make sure to keep your fridge at a temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below to ensure you maintain optimal temperature conditions for your leftovers.

