Do Pasta And Sauce Last The Same Amount Of Time In The Fridge?
Warm pasta noodles topped with a simple, savory sauce is a classic dish for a reason: It's a match made in heaven. While most pasta dishes are easy to whip up, the storage parameters for these fragile foods is less straightforward. Dried pasta might last for years, but cooked pasta has a relatively short shelf life. And how about the sauce?
Well, from simple strands of spaghetti to more obscure pasta shapes like fusilli, correctly stored pasta will generally last for about three to five days in the fridge. Still, it's best to eat any leftover pasta sooner rather than later as it gradually starts to lose flavor over time.
Similarly, pasta sauce should also keep in the fridge for around three to five days, so these foods will most likely stay good for the same amount of time in your fridge. (Homemade sauces will spoil faster than the store-bought kind.) Generally, tomato-based sauces will last longer, while dairy-based ones like Alfredo have a slightly shorter shelf-life, so keep an eye on those varieties especially. Also, make sure to keep your fridge at a temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below to ensure you maintain optimal temperature conditions for your leftovers.
How to properly store leftover pasta and sauce
Because cooked pasta sticks to itself relatively easily when left out to sit, it's not always easy to figure out the best way to store this starch. Still, to prevent any clumpage, we suggest letting the noodles cool and tossing them lightly with oil or butter before storing to keep those strands separate. (Relatively neutral-tasting fats are the best choice to avoid disrupting the flavors of your leftovers.) Pasta stored in an airtight container or plastic bag like this should last for about three to five days. The sauce should also keep in the fridge for the same amount of time if kept in an airtight bag, jar, or other container that helps prevent mold growth.
You might be tempted to combine sauce and pasta together to store them, but that's not usually the best course of action. Sauced pasta will not stay fresh in the fridge for as long as pasta and sauces that are kept separate, so you should only store them together if you plan to eat the leftovers the very next day (sauced pasta gets mushy fast). Keeping them in the same container also takes away any serving flexibility should you wish to flavor your pasta with different ingredients. For these reasons, it's generally best to store them separately just in case.
Know when to toss your pasta and sauce
Even though you might want to keep the pasta party going all week, there are some telltale signs that will let you know when it's time to throw in the towel on those tortellini. Generally, you should always get rid of your noodles and sauce before that five-day mark. Still, if your dish has taken on a slimy texture even sooner, it's probably time to say your goodbyes and move on. Pasta tends to take on this consistency right before mold takes over, so it won't be at its optimal taste or texture.
For pasta sauce, unusual smells or off colors are also signs that's it's time to throw it away. To keep these foods fresh for a longer period next time, storing them in the freezer is always another option and will keep these foods fresh for months. (Although dairy-based sauces don't freeze well, so practice caution when using this method.) The choice is up to you.