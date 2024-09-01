Where To Find Affordable Cheese Wheel Pasta In NYC

New York City is not known for its cheap eats, though it is possible to find a few budget-friendly options. If you are craving a bowl of delicious, cheesy pasta at an affordable price in the big city, look no further. There is a restaurant called Pasta de Pasta that offers a generous serving of fettuccine Alfredo from a cheese wheel for under $10.

The pasta dish is also known as pasta alla ruota and has grown in popularity for its Instagramable presentation. While the meal has roots in Italy, it is not as common in the country as it is in the United States. In Italy, the dish is typically reserved for special occasions, like a formal banquet for a wedding or a milestone birthday.

Around the world, the price of cheese wheel pasta varies. Other restaurants in NYC, like Bocelli Ristorante in Staten Island and Sotto La Luna in Queens, serve the dish for $26 and $25.50, respectively. At Albertino's Italian in New Jersey, the tableside dish is $30. Overseas, the pasta costs 25 euros (about $27.90) at Osteria Serafina in Milan or 14 euros (about $15.60) at Trattoria Da Danilo in Rome.

Pasta de Pasta, located in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, serves the special pasta for only $9.90 per serving. And even with the low price, the restaurant is still serving high-quality food — with recent reviews on Google praising it for its fresh pasta and straightforward Italian cooking.