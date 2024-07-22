2 Prep Steps That Make Canned Corn Beef Taste Elevated

Canned corn beef isn't exactly the most highfalutin food item out there, but when you're in the mood for it, pretty much nothing else can scratch that proverbial itch. Plus, there are some iconic dishes that you can only make properly with corned beef, such as traditional New Year's corned beef and cabbage. Canned corn beef is fairly simple as far as ingredients go, but because of this, you might have given it short shrift when using it in your cooking. If you've done this, not to worry: There are a couple of methods for preparing canned corned beef to elevate its taste even more, and luckily enough, both are super easy!

If you're familiar with some of the helpful tips to know when cooking corned beef and cabbage, then you might recall that it's important to rinse your corned beef for that dish. This is true for corned beef made from scratch, but it also applies to the canned option. The other tip is to either cut away or render off any excess fat that comes with the canned beef to keep your dish from becoming too heavy. With a rinsed and trimmed meat product ready to go, your next corned beef dish will be properly elevated, both in taste and texture.