2 Prep Steps That Make Canned Corn Beef Taste Elevated
Canned corn beef isn't exactly the most highfalutin food item out there, but when you're in the mood for it, pretty much nothing else can scratch that proverbial itch. Plus, there are some iconic dishes that you can only make properly with corned beef, such as traditional New Year's corned beef and cabbage. Canned corn beef is fairly simple as far as ingredients go, but because of this, you might have given it short shrift when using it in your cooking. If you've done this, not to worry: There are a couple of methods for preparing canned corned beef to elevate its taste even more, and luckily enough, both are super easy!
If you're familiar with some of the helpful tips to know when cooking corned beef and cabbage, then you might recall that it's important to rinse your corned beef for that dish. This is true for corned beef made from scratch, but it also applies to the canned option. The other tip is to either cut away or render off any excess fat that comes with the canned beef to keep your dish from becoming too heavy. With a rinsed and trimmed meat product ready to go, your next corned beef dish will be properly elevated, both in taste and texture.
Why it's wise to rinse and trim your corned beef
Since the curing process is a big part of what makes canned corn beef to begin with, it might at first seem counterintuitive to get rid of some of its salt. However, rinsing it as a preparation method will keep your overall dish more balanced in the end and keep it from being excessively salty. Canned corned beef is cured for quite some time, which also helps with its years-long shelf life. As a result, there will still be plenty of salt left after you've rinsed it. Because it's a minced meat product, you should rinse it gently in a strainer the same way you might with a can of tuna.
When it comes to getting rid of the extra fat in or on your canned corn beef, you'll want to keep the product trimmed to maintain its integrity for your final dish. The extra fat can alter both the taste and texture of your final product, so it's a good idea to remove it before properly starting your meal-making. However, that doesn't mean that you need to toss it out. If you want absolutely no waste, use this extra fat as cooking grease for this dish (or others), or alternatively, use it as an ingredient for a sauce. A better version of corned beef and a utilitarian ingredient? Sounds like a win-win for the humble canned product.