Toast Hot Dog Buns Better With A Wet Rag

Hot dogs are good any time of year, but they truly shine during grilling season. They're arguably the easiest of all the grilled meats; you can buy your hot dogs fully cooked at the grocery store, and they just need those signature grill marks before they're ready to be nestled into some buns. But in building your perfect hot dog, don't forget to show those buns some love. While it's not necessary to toast the buns, the char imparts a whole new flavor — and it's as easy as tossing them on the grill for a few minutes. But the secret to getting those buns fluffy and crunchy is actually toasting them next to a wet rag.

The best buns have some variation in texture, and the wet rag helps to steam the buns while the sides that touch the grill get crispy. This gives them a slight crunch on the outside while keeping them fluffy on the inside — the easiest secret to the best buns.