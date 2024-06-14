The Best Meats To Air-Dry For A Satisfying Crust

Countless articles have been written about the best internal temperature for cooking various meats, but people often seem to neglect the exterior of meat. This is a tragic oversight, as the outer surface can provide a huge boost to both the flavor and texture of meat. Steaks and lamb chops should have a nice, dark crust; a whole roasted chicken or turkey needs a crispy, golden skin. The key to achieving these is quite simple. All you need to do is air-dry the meat.

Air-drying involves letting the meat rest, uncovered, until all of the moisture on its surface evaporates, leaving the exterior totally dry. You might wonder what the point of all this is, and it has to do with the Maillard reaction. The Maillard reaction is one of the most important chemical reactions to know about when it comes to cooking. It's the reason meat changes color as it cooks, and it is also the key to achieving a satisfying crust, but only if the meat is dry.

The Maillard reaction only happens when meat hits 300 degrees Fahrenheit, and since water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit, meat with moisture on the surface is incapable of getting that nice crust. That's why air-drying is so essential. It primes the surface of the meat to trigger the Maillard reaction. The best part? Air-drying works with practically any type of meat you can think of, including steaks, pork chops, and lamb chops.

