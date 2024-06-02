The Temperature Mistake That's Making Your Rice Too Sticky

While cooking white rice on the stovetop sounds simple on paper, this fragile starch is more finicky than it looks. Even small deviations in things like water content or temperature can ruin an entire pot of rice. One of the most common mistakes novice chefs make with rice is making it too sticky. If you're someone who struggles with this, don't worry; it's a pretty common problem, and we might know the reason why it's happening. It comes down to temperature that's causing your rice to become too sticky, and that you're boiling your rice instead of simmering it.

Boiling water is too harsh of an environment for rice, causing excess agitation that takes out extra starch from the grains. This makes the rice grains split open and absorb excess water, leaving the pot too sticky once the cooking process is complete. Additionally, boiling water also evaporates much more quickly than simmering water, causing even more stickiness in the rice instead of fluffiness.

So, to keep your rice from sticking down the line, make sure your water is staying below the boiling point and hovering somewhere between 180 degrees and 205 degrees Fahrenheit instead. This is the peak simmering temperature range. To give this cooking method a try for yourself, here's a basic steamed brown rice recipe to start.

