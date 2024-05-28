Why The Air Fryer Should Be Your Go-To For Steak Tips
Steak tips or steak bites are small, delectable morsels of meat cut from the ends. They are prized for their unique consistency and robust flavor. Steak tips are most often cut from sirloin, flank steak, tenderloin, or round steak. Sirloin tends to be the most common, although this can vary based on region and general availability.
Steak tips can be grilled, but that requires access to a grill, appropriate weather, and all the attendant clean-up. Pan frying is also a popular method for cooking tips, but it can get messy as well, as oil tends to splatter. This is where the air fryer comes in. Making steak tips in this appliance is much easier and requires a fraction of the clean-up compared to grilling, searing, or pan frying. The air fryer circulates air around the meat, which means faster cooking times without the need to abandon those marinades or dry rubs.
If you like delicious, crispy steak tips cooked to perfection in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the cleanup, the air fryer is your new best friend.
How to cook steak tips in the air fryer
Instead of oil, an air fryer uses hot air to create a crispy crust and cook the steak tips to your desired doneness. The meat rests in a perforated basket inside the air fryer, while the air moves around it. Air fryers cook in a fraction of the time required for searing or grilling. Smaller and thinner cuts of meat like tips require even less time, making the air fryer a highly efficient option.
To make steak tips in the air fryer, season your meat with salt, pepper, and any other desired flavors like marinades and rubs. You can use a homemade seasoning blend or pick up something premade from the store. If your meat is frozen, defrost before starting the air fryer. Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F and add the steak tips to your air fryer's basket insert.
If you can hear a sizzle, this means that the hot surface is creating the seared crust that makes steak bites so delicious. Cook for between two and four minutes on each side. Larger bites need a bit more time to cook through. Let the meat rest for a few minutes after you take it out. Clean-up is as simple as washing the basket insert and any tools used to prep the meat.
Tips for steak tips
The main benefits of steak tips are that they are small, cook quickly, and develop a deliciously crispy exterior. While delicious with a simple salt and pepper seasoning, take the flavor to the next level with a good marinade or dry rub. Steak tips are already pretty tender and a marinade will keep them moist and add plenty of flavor.
You can toss your crispy air-fried steak tips in a sticky soy sauce to create a delectable dish like these sticky soy steak bites. Dry rubs are available at the store or you can try this homemade option made from garlic salt, brown sugar, and smoked paprika. Always apply the dry rub before throwing your steak bites in the air fryer. To ensure the flavors meld really well, put the dry rub on the pieces the day before you plan to air fry them. This requires some proper prior planning, but your future self will thank you for the flavor boost.
Serve air-fried steak bites with dipping sauce, such as chimichurri sauce or sour and spicy sauce. You can even make them the star ingredient of steak tacos for a fast meal with minimal cleanup.