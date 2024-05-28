Why The Air Fryer Should Be Your Go-To For Steak Tips

Steak tips or steak bites are small, delectable morsels of meat cut from the ends. They are prized for their unique consistency and robust flavor. Steak tips are most often cut from sirloin, flank steak, tenderloin, or round steak. Sirloin tends to be the most common, although this can vary based on region and general availability.

Steak tips can be grilled, but that requires access to a grill, appropriate weather, and all the attendant clean-up. Pan frying is also a popular method for cooking tips, but it can get messy as well, as oil tends to splatter. This is where the air fryer comes in. Making steak tips in this appliance is much easier and requires a fraction of the clean-up compared to grilling, searing, or pan frying. The air fryer circulates air around the meat, which means faster cooking times without the need to abandon those marinades or dry rubs.

If you like delicious, crispy steak tips cooked to perfection in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the cleanup, the air fryer is your new best friend.