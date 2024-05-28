The Easy Gadget Swap To Cook Boxed Cake Mix In 90 Seconds

If you want a bite of cake and you want it now, turn to this trick that uses a waffle maker to cook boxed cake mix in record time. Swap out the lengthy oven baking time for some waffle maker magic to bake a cake in just 90 seconds. With this method, the waffle maker is no longer a kitchen gadget used strictly for breakfast or brunch. There are plenty of unexpected uses for waffle makers, including making brownies, strawberry shortcakes, or filled waffles, but this is certainly the sweetest.

Using a boxed cake mix is another time-saving tip. Follow the directions on the back of the box to prepare the mix. Most call for a few ingredients, such as water, oil, and egg. All of the dry ingredients are already included in the mix. You can use any kind of boxed cake mix, including white cake, yellow cake, or chocolate cake. You can even get creative and add food coloring to the batter for a one-of-a-kind creation. There are also plenty of hacks to take your boxed cake mix from basic to outstanding, with additions like yogurt or swaps to boost the flavor and texture. These work just as well in the waffle maker, too.