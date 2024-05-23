2 Easy Ingredient Swaps For Evaporated Milk In A Recipe

Evaporated milk is common in baking recipes (for example, it's integral to a good tres leches cake), but it can also be used in many other ways, including savory recipes from soups to curries. But if you find yourself short on it, never fear: There are a couple of easy ways to substitute it.

Advertisement

Firstly, you can just make it yourself. As the name suggests, evaporated milk is (surprise!) milk that's been evaporated — or to be more detailed, milk that's been boiled down to reduce its water volume and make it thicker. This process is fairly straightforward, since all you need is a saucepan and some milk, although it can get a little finicky when it comes to knowing how much to boil it down by. The general idea is that you want to reduce the water content by 60% — but that calculation gets more difficult when you bear in mind that milk also has fat in it (so, it's not just a matter of reducing the milk by ⅗).

A good measure is to start with 2¼ cups of milk and reduce it to a cup: This works best if you're using 2% milk, which is the standard for canned evaporated milk. A fattier milk might need a little less boiling (since it has a higher fat-to-water ratio) and skim milk might need more.

Advertisement