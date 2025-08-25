Dave Chang's Favorite Movie Food Scene Comes From The Matrix (It Makes Him Crave Steak Every Time)

Dave Chang has always been known for being outspoken on culinary subjects. Whether it's the best restaurant for people watching or what you should never do if sitting down for a tasting menu, the multi-award-winning chef, restaurateur, and media mogul definitely doesn't mind letting his opinion be known, even if it's controversial. Perhaps it makes sense that a movie scene from "The Matrix" (1999) works up Chang's appetite.

"The Matrix" is an action-packed science fiction classic starring Keanu Reeves, so it's not exactly a food-focused film. After all, the story is set in a world where sentient machines have turned humans into living batteries, trapped in a fake reality. So what about this movie gets the man behind the iconic Momofuku restaurant so hungry? The answer is steak. In one pivotal scene, Cypher (played by Joe Pantoliano) betrays his fellow rebels, including Reeves' character Neo, as he sits in a restaurant. Here, Cypher enjoys a beautiful piece of steak, which he admits he knows doesn't actually exist.

"They did a great job of conveying that lustful feeling when you're eating meat," Chang said in an episode of "The Dave Chang Show." He expressed that certain details of the scene — from the sound of the knife cutting into the steak to Cypher holding the piece of meat and admiring it — made him crave a steak.