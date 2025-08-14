Dishes You Haven't Been Adding California Prunes To (But Absolutely Should)

Sponsored Content. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you imagine appetizers, your mind may conjure up toast points topped with rich pâté, decadently sauced cocktail meatballs, and all manner of fried croquettes. As tasty as these options are, they can also come off as a little clichéd. How about shaking things up with an oft-overlooked ingredient that pivots terrifically from sweet to savory while also offering nutritional benefits? Yes, we're talking about the juicy, jammy California prune, which can land like a sip of bold red wine, a bite of candy, or an umami blast, depending on your preparation.

We love prunes for their nuanced flavor profile, versatile recipe applications, and relatively long pantry stability. Besides being high in fiber and good for your gut, experts have found that prunes are linked to better bone health. Packed with vitamin K, boron, potassium, and antioxidants, they help preserve density with the mere addition of little more than a handful or so of the dried fruit to one's daily diet. We're also just keen on anything that piques our guests' curiosity at cocktail and dinner parties, demonstrates our position on the cutting edge of emerging culinary moments, and, frankly, factors just as smoothly into easy weeknight dinners. We're confident the prune can be a shining star in all your courses, including pre-dinner sips, delectable apps, savory entrees, and, of course, sweet, sweet desserts. They're surprisingly delicious and naturally good for you.